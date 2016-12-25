Note ban: CBI files case against Surat financier

New Delhi: CBI has registered a case against Surat-based financier Kishore Bhajiawala in connection with recovery last week, of Rs 1 crore in new currency notes, during searches by the Income Tax department on him and others.

The agency, sources said, during the searches conducted at his residence and office, seized another lot of currency notes totaling Rs 11.02 lakh.

According to the sources, a case of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery under Indian Penal Code and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act have been registered against Bhajiawala, his two sons and Pankaj Bhatt, the Manager of Surat People’s Cooperative Bank.

The case emerges from an action carried out by the I-T department against Bhajiawala last week, when they had seized alleged unaccounted assets worth Rs 10.50 crore from him.

“The total value of the assets seized from the financier, who earlier worked as a ‘chaiwala’, is Rs 10.50 crore,” I-T sources had said. The department had also searched over 13 of his bank lockers. —PTI