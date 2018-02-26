Not waived off loans for any industrialist, Rahul is lying: Shah

Bidar : BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday rebuffed Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s allegations about Centre of waiving the loans of businessmen.

“Congress leaders keep making statements that the BJP government has waived industrial loans of thousand crores and lakh crores. I would like to make it very clear that after Modi government came, not even one businessman’s one paisa of loan has been waived. Rahul Gandhi is not saying correctly,” Shah said at an interactive public meet with the farmers of Karnataka, here.

Hitting back at Gandhi’s statement, Shah also challenged Gandhi to furnish relevant record that can attest to his allegations. “I am ready to answer, and apologise to the farmers of Karnataka.”

The statement comes in the backdrop of the multiple bank frauds reported lately, including the Rs 11,400 Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud that involved celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi whose whereabouts remains undisclosed.

Gandhi has held the Narendra Modi-led government responsible for the frauds, and for the inefficiency of the authorities to nab the culprits.

Shah further elaborated on the steps taken by BJP govt for the benefit of sugarcane farmers, ranging from the stopping of raw sugar imports to the imposition of 40 percent duty on raw sugar brought for industrial purpose.

‘ Siddaramaiah govt insensitive’ Terming Karnataka’s Siddaramaiah government “irresponsible and insensitive”, Shah said that under the Congress, over 3,000 farmers across the state have committed suicide but the Chief Minister was busy in “politics of appeasement”.

“In Siddaramaiah’s tenure, about 3,781 farmers across Karnataka have committed suicide but he is busy in politics of appeasement,” he later said in a tweet.