Not possible to deliver judgment on Jallikattu before Pongal, says Supreme Court

New Delhi: In a major setback to the Tamil Nadu Government, the Supreme Court on Thursday turned down the plea seeking its intervention to pass a judgment on the bull-taming sport Jallikattu before Saturday.

The apex court said the draft of the judgement has been prepared but added that it is not possible to deliver it before Saturday.

Rejecting the sport, which is held in Tamil Nadu during the Pongal festivities every year, the apex court said, “It’s unfair to ask the bench to pass the order.”

The plea was mentioned before the apex court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar.

The apex court had banned Jallikattu on grounds of animal cruelty in a 2014 verdict that has been opposed by political parties in Tamil Nadu.

The Supreme court had in November last year dismissed the plea of the state government seeking review of its 2014 judgement that banned use of bulls for Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu.

The apex court had earlier in May 2014 banned the bull fighting sport.