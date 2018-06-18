Not on strike, but need a culture of trust, say Delhi IAS officers

Kejriwal sit-in

New Delhi : Denying the AAP government’s allegation that they are on strike, the Delhi IAS Association on Sunday said they are totally neutral towards all political parties but they need a “culture of trust” to work.

“Cameras and recording cannot ensure my security. No one has assured us of our security and safety. There has been no attempt from the government to reach out to us so that we can feel safe,” IAS Association Secretary Manisha Saxena told the media here.

“We all had various experiences of assault. We will not attend a meeting if we are not feeling safe. We have gone out of the way to ensure that public do not suffer, their work does not suffer, but we will not work at the cost of our life.

“We don’t go to places where we don’t feel safe. We need a culture of trust to work,” she said, reports IANS.

The officers said they are feeling unsafe after the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

“If the Chief Secretary can go for a meeting late at night, that shows our commitment level. But we have to also look for our safety and self-defence,” said a member of the association.

Transport Commissioner Varsha Joshi, without naming the Aam Aadmi Party, said “the political party handle is making a personal comment on me.”

“We are forced to bring things in public domain… it is very sad. Please don’t use us for political ends,” she said.

The officials said they are working overtime to ensure proper service to people.

On the issue of work being hampered due to the sit-in by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers at the Raj Niwas, Joshi said: “Several meetings planned for last week by the Ministers were cancelled due to their sit-in.”

Meanwhile, the IAS Officers’ Association of AGMUT cadre also termed as “misinformation” the claim that they were on strike.

“The IAS Association of AGMUT cadre strongly refutes the misinformation and false campaign against the IAS officers in Delhi being on strike.”