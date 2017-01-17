Not just Madame Tussauds, Legoland and Sea Life are all set to make Indian debut

Over the years we have seen people going crazy about the Madame Tussauds wax museum in London, Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Bangkok. But getting an Indian version of the museum is what excited us. To add to the excitement is the introduction of Legoland and Sea Life in India.

Merlin Entertainment has 116 attractions in 24 countries and it is set for its Indian debut with the launch of Madame Tussauds in Delhi. Among its popular attractions, the UK-based enterprise also plans to bring Legoland and Sea Life in India. The firm plans to invest 50 million pounds in the next 10 years. It is in talks with reality and mall developers to bring our UK darlings Legoland Discovery Centres and Sea Life Aquariums across Indian cities. There is also a buzz that the discovery centre will be spread across 50,000-70,000 square ft.

Legoland Discovery Centres are indoor family attraction featuring models and games inspired by Lego bricks. The centres located around the world are inspired by Legoland Theme Parks. While Sea Life Aquarium features an amazing underwater world with floor-to-ceiling tanks, winding tunnels, sea horses and various types of fish for display.

The museum and the other attractions are part of the celebration of cultural exchange between India and UK in 2017. The two-floor museum will open at Regal Cinema building, Connaught Place in June with 50 figures of which 60 per cent will comprise local celebrities and rest global. Rs 1.5 crore for each figure will be spent.

As part of the project, the British Library will digitise 2,00,000 pages of South Asian archives, making Indian books from 1714 to 1914 available to the people around the globe. To celebrate 70 years of Indian independence a festival of India will be organised. There will also be various other cultural events celebrating the vibrant cultural history between the two countries.