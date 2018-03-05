Northeast people reject ‘politics of hate’: Modi

Bengaluru : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the people of the Northeast have rejected the “politics of hate” by “unanimously” voting the BJP to power.

The BJP on Saturday wrested Tripura, the Left bastion, and received an invitation to be part of the government in Nagaland, while Meghalaya elected a hung Assembly.

Modi, while addressing a youth convention in Tumakuru about 70 km from here via video-conferencing, said the poll results of Tripura had given him immense joy, reports PTI.

“The brothers and sisters of the Northeast have rejected the politics of hate by unanimously voting the BJP to power,” he said.

The convention is being organised to mark the silver jubilee celebrations of the Ramakrishna Vivekananda Ashram in Tumakuru and celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Sister Nivedita, a social worker and a disciple of Swami Vivekananda.

Modi, speaking on the subject of ‘Youth power: A Vision for New India’, said a fitting reply to radicalisation could only be given by the resolve for integration.

Hitting out at the previous Left and Congress regimes in the Northeast, Modi said the people there earlier were feeling cut off from the Indian mainstream because of policies and decisions that alienated them, but his government has been working relentlessly to wipe off this feeling.

“Our government has resolved to work in such a way that no part of the country and no group feels alienated and we have proved this by working towards it,” he said. “This wave of integration can also be felt among the people of Karnataka,” he added.

‘Lotus will bloom in K’taka, Kerala’

LUCKNOW: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday credited the BJP’s “historic” performance in north eastern states to “development-oriented” policies of PM Narendra Modi and “organisational skills” of Amit Shah and said the day is not far when one party will be in power right from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. He also took the opportunity to slam the Congress, saying after Rahul Gandhi became its president, this is the fifth defeat for his party. “After Rahul Gandhi donned the mantle of Congress chief, this is the fifth defeat for his party and the pace of this record will gather speed in the near future,” he said.

The chief minister was addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here after the party’s good show in assembly polls in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

He said that during the run up to the Gujarat Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi was coronated as Congress President and that time itself he had said that the development would make the BJP’s job easier.

“Under Rahul Gandhi’s presidentship, the Congress has lost five states and when he was the party vice president, the Congress frittered away ten states,” Adityanath said, noting that it was a matter of “happiness” for the saffron party.

Tripura defeat serious: CPI-M

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Sunday said that the party’s defeat in the assembly election in Tripura should be viewed with utmost seriousness. Veteran party leader and former chief minister VS Achutanandan urged the party leadership to join hands with secular forces to fight the Sangh Parivar. “The country is facing serious challenges. The Congress, which had ruled for decades in the post-independence period, has become weaker now,” the 94-year-old Marxist veteran said in a statement here. The Left parties, which ruled West Bengal and Tripura, were also “weak,” Achutanandan said.