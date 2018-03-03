North East election 2018: PM Modi congratulates his party workers for supporting his good governance agenda

The results of North Eastern states are almost clear and PM Modi has congratulated his workers, PM Modi took to his Twitter and congratulated everyone for supporting his good governance agenda and ‘Act East Policy’ of BJP. Even BJP chief Amit Shah spoke on results and said “I thank brothers and sisters of Tripura for their massive support to the BJP. This is the victory for Modi’s politics of development and his commitment to the welfare of northeastern region of India,”. BJP clearly wins Tripura and washed out Left which ruled the state for 25 years.

Read out the tweets of Modi

2018 Tripura election will be remembered as an epoch-making one! What my sisters and brothers of Tripura have done is extraordinary. No words will be enough to thank them for the phenomenal support towards @BJP4Tripura. We will leave no stone unturned in transforming Tripura.

The victory of @BJP4Tripura is not an ordinary electoral victory. This journey from ‘Shunya’ to ‘Shikhar’ has been made possible due to a solid development agenda and the strength of our organisation. I bow to every BJP Karyakarta for working assiduously on the ground for years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2018

The historic victory in Tripura is as much an ideological one. It is a win for democracy over brute force and intimidation. Today peace and non-violence has prevailed over fear. We will provide Tripura the good government that the state deserves. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2018

I express my gratitude to the people of Meghalaya for supporting @BJP4Meghalaya. The welfare of Meghalaya is of utmost importance for us. I appreciate the BJP Karyakartas for their continued efforts in the state to serve the people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2018

Thank you Nagaland for supporting @BJP4Nagaland and our valued ally. I assure my sisters and brothers of Nagaland that we will continue to work for the progress and prosperity of Nagaland. I applaud the tireless work of the local BJP unit. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2018