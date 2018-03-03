Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Holi2018
#PNBScam
#ChiefSecretaryAssault
#RIPSridevi
#RahulGandhi
Home / India / North East election 2018: PM Modi congratulates his party workers for supporting his good governance agenda

North East election 2018: PM Modi congratulates his party workers for supporting his good governance agenda

— By FPJ Web Desk | Mar 03, 2018 04:37 pm
FOLLOW US:

PTI Photo by Atul Yadav

The results of North Eastern states are almost clear and PM Modi has congratulated his workers, PM Modi took to his Twitter and congratulated everyone for supporting his good governance agenda and ‘Act East Policy’ of BJP. Even BJP chief Amit Shah spoke on results and said “I thank brothers and sisters of Tripura for their massive support to the BJP. This is the victory for Modi’s politics of development and his commitment to the welfare of northeastern region of India,”. BJP clearly wins Tripura and washed out Left which ruled the state for 25 years.

Read out the tweets of Modi

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK