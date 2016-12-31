Normalising banking services priority: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that normalising banking services, especially in the country’s rural and remote areas, was a priority in the New Year.

“Efforts are on to normalise banking services in the New Year as soon as possible,” Modi said in his address to the nation on New Year’s Eve.

“All the people concerned have been directed to function proactively to normalise banking services, especially in rural and remote areas. They have been told to weed out even the smallest of weaknesses to ensure that problems of villagers and farmers are solved,” Modi added.