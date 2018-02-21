No, you won’t have 13 digit mobile numbers in India from July 1

All telecom operators are instructed t use 13 digit mobile numbers by the Department of Telecom (DoT) for all Machine-to-Machine (M2M) customers from October 18 onward. From July 1 onwards the 13 digit M2M mobile numbers will be implemented. The deadlline for the same is December 31, 2018. However, the same will not have any impact on regular mobile users in India.

There have been plenty of rumours going around on social media that the government of India is intending to change the mobile numbers of the phone users of India. However, this news is not true. M2M number is meant for machines, the ones connected to the internet. M2M or SIM-based IOT devices will be impacted by this.

RAI states that Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communication is a form of data communication that involves one or more entities that do not necessarily require human interaction or intervention in the process of communication. M2M is also named as Machine Type Communication (MTC) in 3GPP.

M2M SIM is the technology that enables smartphones and other devices to communicate with each other and with other IoT devices and systems. This is different from regular GSM SIMs that can be transferred from one phone to another.