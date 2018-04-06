No use pushing anti-corruption bill

The previous UPA govt had brought this Bill in the Rajya Sabha in 2013 instead of taking it up in the Lok Sabha to ensure it does not lapse with the end of the Lok Sabha’s term.

New Delhi : The Government’s desperate bid since Wednesday to get the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013, passed by the Rajya Sabha was to showcase at least one major achievement in Parliament’s budget session ending on Friday.

It was trying to have it as at least a small consolation since after failing to push through three other major Bills on fugitive economic offenders, ban on the unregulated deposit schemes and regulation of the chit funds.

The Opposition, however, frustrated its attempt by blocking the Bill. Even if passed, it would not have become a law for the government to tomtom it as an achievement since it has not yet been passed by the Lok Sabha. A Trinamool member sought a “division” to record votes that the Chair could not complete because of the ruckus both on Wednesday and Thursday.

Deputy Chairman P J Kurien had made a goof-up on Wednesday that the Bill has been already passed by the Lok Sabha when MoS in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh said it would help PM Modi in his war against corruption.

The goof-up was pointed out by Trinamool member Sukhendu Sekhar Roy on Thursday right at the start and Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu corrected the record.

When the House re-assembled in the post-lunch session, Deputy Chairman Kurien acknowledged the Chairman’s correction of his “inadvertent comment,” despite his goof-up as “either a slip of tongue or inappropriate remark.”

The Modi government circulated certain amendments to the Bill in November 2015 and the same were examined by a Select Committee of the House that gave its report in August 2016.

The Bill that seeks to amend the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 made even giving a bribe an offence unless one reports it to the law enforcement authorities within seven days as forced to give the bribe.

It delimits the offence of criminal misconduct to only cover fraudulent misappropriation of property and illicit enrichment such as amassing assets disproportionate to the known sources of income.

The Bill waived prior approval of the relevant authority in cases where the public servant is arrested on the spot on the charge of taking a bribe. It also stipulates completion of the trial by a special judge within two years, with every six months of extension on recording reasons for delay, provided the total period will not exceed four years.