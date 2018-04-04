No-trust move against PM Modi keeps hanging

New Delhi : The no-confidence motion brought by six opposition parties against the Modi government remained hanging for the 11th day on Tuesday as the Lok Sabha was adjourned due to ruckus continuing for the 19th day since it resumed the budget session on March 5.

With the session scheduled to end in another three days on Friday, both sides debated advantage and disadvantage of an undisposed no-confidence motion hanging on the House adjourned sine die that never happened in the annals of the Indian Parliament.

Most worried now is the government that a wrong message will go that it did not face the no-confidence motion as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar asserted in the House that the government is ready for discussion on the no-confidence motion for past fortnight but for the daily disorder forcing adjournments.

A no-confidence motion to censure the government gets top priority over all other business and as such the discussion on it being held up by a handful of the agitating AIADMK members may go against the government, which could have easily brought a motion to suspend them to allow the discussion.

So far, the ruling BJP was happy with the ruckus preventing the Opposition to pin down the government on various issues, but its MPs are now critical of the government not defeating the no-confidence motion despite having a bumper majority in the Lok Sabha. “Are our leaders scared of losing majority because of many unhappy allies,” a BJP MP asked.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she was duty bound to bring before the House the notices of no-confidence by 14 members, but she can’t allow it unless the ruckus (by AIADMK members in the well) stops to let her have the head count.