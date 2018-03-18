No-trust motion: No threat to Modi govt, says Min

Bengaluru : Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar on Saturday ruled out any threat to the Narendra Modi-led government in the wake of a no-confidence motion moved against it by TDP, saying that the NDA enjoyed confidence “inside and outside” Parliament.

Asserting that BJP was ready to face the no-confidence motion, Kumar said, “I want to tell the Congress and other opposition members that there is confidence inside and outside the house. That’s why the BJP is ready to face the no-confidence motion.”

Modi rode to power with full majority and NDA had secured two-thirds majority, he told reporters during the ongoing “Bengaluru Rakshisi Yatra,” (Save Bengaluru campaign) of the party ahead of the coming assembly polls in Karnataka, reports PTI.

Kumar’s response came in reply to questions about the no-confidence motion moved by TDP after it broke away from the BJP-led NDA following the Centre’s refusal to grant Special Category status to Andhra Pradesh.