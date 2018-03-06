No tie-ups: Cong says will not tie up with any party

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of an “understanding” between arch-rivals BSP and SP in Uttar Pradesh bypolls, the Congress on Monday made it clear that it will not tie up with any party and asserted that its candidates will contest the elections.

“The Congress has already declared its candidates for the by-elections to Phulpur and Gorakhpur Parliamentary seats and will contest independent of any understanding or tie-up that other parties have,” Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar told PTI. He dismissed reports of any poll-pact with SP and BSP.