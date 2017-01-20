No room for third party role on J&K issue: India to UK

New Delhi: India on Thursday reacted strongly to reports that British Parliament may debate on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, saying there is no room for a third party role in the matter. Noting that the government was aware of the development, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said, “Our position on the issue of J&K is very clear that all issues between India and Pakistan are to be resolved bilaterally and peacefully in accordance with Simla Agreement and Lahore Declaration. “There is no room for third party.”

According to reports, UK’s House of Commons was likely to debate on J&K issue which was proposed by the Backbench Business Committee.–PTI