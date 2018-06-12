No rift in party or family, ‘all is well’, say Rabri and sons

Patna : Denying any rift in the party, Tej Pratap, the elder son of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad, on Monday, said that he and his younger brother Tejashwi are like Ram-Lakshman.

Referring to his tweet in which he had expressed his desire to ‘get Arjuna seated on the throne of Hastinapur and himself return to Dwarka (like Lord Krishna)’, Tej Pratap said it (going to Dwarka) was just a ‘saying’ meant to strengthen the party and organisation in other states.

The Yadav family came together at 5, Deshratna Marg bungalow of Tejashwi Yadav to cerebrate Lalu Prasad’s birthday on Monday.

Tejashwi, who offered cake to the elder brother, said, “The entire confusion was created by the Nagpurians (RSS) who wanted to create rift in RJD family. We (Tejashwi and Tejpratap) are like Ram-Lakshman”, he said.

Both the brothers said they consulted their parents on party affairs and both the mother and the father heard them patiently. Rabri Devi, who was also present, said, “They are young, kuch bachpana hai (childish action). All is well in the family and the party which was engaged in defeating BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Tejpratap who had complained against the Bihar RJD president Ramchandra Purvey for ignoring him on Monday said, “Purveji like my uncle and will listen to us”.

The Congress president Rahul Gandhi telephoned to Lalu and wished him happy birthday. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar too congratulated RJD chief on his birthday.