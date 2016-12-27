No response from AAP on debate on political funding, says Yogendra Yadav

New Delhi : A day after inviting the AAP for a debate on political funding, Swaraj India Party President Yogendra Yadav said on Monday that there was no response from the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

“No response from AAP so far. How do they expect any response from Congress and BJP then,” Yadav tweeted.

Swaraj India had on Sunday invited the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for a public debate on its political funding days after AAP leader Raghav Chadha had issued a similar invitation to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

In his open challenge to AAP, Yadav had asked why it had taken off the list of its past and current donors from its website since June this year.

He further asked why the party presented two different lists of contributions – one to the tax authorities and Election Commission and another to the public on its website.

“Why do the two lists not match? What did the party wish to conceal?” he asked.

Swaraj India’s invitation followed anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare’s latest letter to Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal in which he questioned the AAP’s deviation from its stated principles of “financial probity and transparency”.–IANS