No question of middle path till PM apologises, says Renuka Chowdhury

New Delhi : With Parliament witnessing repeated adjournments over Narendra Modi’s remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury said on Wednesday that there was “no question of a middle path” on the matter till the prime minister apologised for his comments.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday with the Congress members demanding an apology from Modi for his remarks made at an election rally that Singh had allegedly colluded with Pakistan to defeat the BJP in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu expressed displeasure at ministers not making it to the House in time for laying the papers listed against their names.

The provocation was apparently caused by the absence of ministers like Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Tourism Minister K J Alphons when their names were called by the Chair for laying of listed papers.