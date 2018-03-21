No plans to withdraw or amend AFSPA, says Govt

NEW DELHI: The government has no plans to withdraw or amend “the Armed Forces (Jammu and Kashmir) Special Powers Act, 1990”, which gives the security forces immunity and special rights in carrying out operations in disturbed areas, Union minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said on Tuesday, reports PTI. Ahir, however, said in the Lok Sabha that a proposal is under consideration to make the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 more operationally effective and humane.