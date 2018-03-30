No passport for corrupt babus: Govt

New Delhi : Government officers facing criminal or corruption charges will be denied vigilance clearance for the grant of passport, according to new guidelines finalised by the Personnel ministry.

However, authorities concerned can take a call in case such officers need to go on foreign travel due to an extreme urgent situation like medical emergencies. The vigilance clearance can be withheld if the officer is involved in a trap or raid case on charges of corruption and investigation is pending; an FIR has been filed or a case registered by any government entity against the officer, after a preliminary fact finding inquiry, and if the officer is under suspension, the guidelines said.

“Vigilance clearance shall not be withheld due to an FIR filed on the basis of a private complaint unless a charge-sheet has been filed by the investigating agency provided that there are no directions to the contrary by a competent court of law,” the ministry said in the set of guidelines issued on Wednesday.