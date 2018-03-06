No Parliament business on day 1

New Delhi : The month-long second part of Parliament’s budget session began on Monday with pandemonium forcing no business in either House.

The Opposition members were in the well of both the Houses demanding Prime Minister Modi’s response to the recent bank fraud by Nirav Modi.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members stormed the well of the Lok Sabha demanding special category status to Andhra Pradesh while the AIADMK members were in the well of both the Houses to press for a mechanism for supply of the Cauvery water post the Supreme Court verdict.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the Lok Sabha during the question hour in view of the ruckus and then for the day when the ruckus resurfaced at noon. At least three opposition parties – Congress, Trinamul Congress and Biju Janata Dal – insisted on a 4-hour debate on Tuesday in the business advisory committee meeting chaired by the Speaker, but there was no response from the government.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu straightway adjourned the House up to 2 PM. Deputy Chairman P J Kurien allowed the debate on the bank frauds in the afternoon but the noisy scenes continued, forcing him to adjourn for the day. The union ministers asserted that the bank scam dates back to the Congress-led UPA govt’s time and the Congress is trying to create obstacles when the Modi government started taking action against the culprits.