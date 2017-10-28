No need for creamy layer provision in ST quota: NCST

NCST deputy chairperson Anusuiya Uikey said the commission is going to file a petition in the apex court seeking early disposal of cases related to fake caste certificates which land in high courts.

Bhopal : The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) on Friday said exclusion of `creamy layer’ from the reservations for the STs is not called for.

“There is no requirement (of creamy layer provision in the reservations for the scheduled tribes), and no such subject is being discussed by the commission. A lot is yet to be done for the welfare of STs,” NCST chairman Nand Kumar Sai said at a press conference in Bhopal.

He was replying to a question about whether the creamy layer provision should be introduced in the ST reservations.

The NCST will be writing to the states to speed up the working of state-level screening committees which take final decision on the validity of caste certificates, he said.

“We have told officials of the Madhya Pradesh government to speed up the working of state-level screening committee. We are going to write to all the states to dispose of pending cases of doubtful caste certificates,” he said.

NCST deputy chairperson Anusuiya Uikey said the commission is going to file a petition in the apex court, seeking early disposal of cases related to fake caste certificates which land in high courts.

“(Often) Accused persons seek stay orders from the high court in cases of fake caste certificates. We will file a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a directive for high courts that such cases be disposed of at the earliest,” Uikey said.

To a question, Uikey alleged that there is “rampant corruption” in the implementation of welfare schemes in Madhya Pradesh’s tribal areas.