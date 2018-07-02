New Delhi: Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Monday claimed that no money was spent for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fitness video for the viral ‘Fitness Challenge’ on Twitter.

On the micro-blogging site, Rathore took a jibe at Congress leader Shashi Tharoor after he shared an article alleging Rs 35 lakh was spent to shoot the video.

“Not surprised Mr @ShashiTharoor, falsehoods is your substitute 4 facts. No money was spent for PM’s fitness video. It was recorded by PMO videographer. This article is based on ‘solid proof’ of hearsay. And I assure you sir, not a single ‘lamb’ was sacrificed for the video, let alone 35,” Rathore wrote.

Not surprised Mr @ShashiTharoor, falsehoods is ur substitute 4 facts No money ws spent 4 PM’s fitness vid. It ws recorded by PMO videographer. This article is based on ‘solid proof’ of hearsay And I assure you sir,not a single ‘lamb’ was sacrificed for the vid, let alone 35! 😃 https://t.co/xiC52ak7iw — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) July 2, 2018

Earlier in the day, Tharoor tweeted a report claiming that the Centre spent Rs 20 crore on advertisements on International Yoga Day “20 crore rupees in ads for #YogaDay, 35 lambs for @PMOIndia’s fitness video! Disgraceful. This government is all about smoke and mirrors. Hype is their substitute for hope — the hopes they have destroyed,” Tharoor tweeted. The ‘Fitness Challenge’ was started by Rathore on Twitter as part of the ‘Hum Fit Toh India Fit’ campaign on May 22.

While taking up star cricketer Virat Kohli’s ‘Fitness Challenge’, the Prime Minister on June 13 shared a video of him performing yoga on Twitter.