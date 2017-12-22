No interference allowed in projects near LAC: India to China

New Delhi : The government does not allow “any interference” with its right to undertake improvement of infrastructure within the Indian territory, Union Minister V K Singh said on Thursday, dismissing Chinese criticism on India undertaking construction projects near the LAC, reports PTI.

In a written reply to queries in the Rajya Sabha, the minister also said that India and China reviewed the situation in all sectors of the border during the 10th round of talks on boundary issues last month.

The two sides agreed that maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas is an important prerequisite for sustained growth of bilateral relations, he said.

Militaries of both the countries recently witnessed a stand-off at the Doklam that lasted for more than two months.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also approved the construction of a standalone road project from Marsimik La to Hot Spring. Marsimik La in Ladakh is about 20 km from the northwest tip of Pangong lake.

Meanwhile, India and China will on Friday hold a fresh round of border talks under the special representatives mechanism which will be the first on the boundary issue.