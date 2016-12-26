No intention of government to impose long-term capital gains tax: FM Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: To assuage market fears, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday said there is no move to impose long-term capital gains tax on share transactions, an issue investors are hugely touchy about. The statement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly dropped a hint on increasing taxes on capital markets and the need for all sections, including market players, to contribute to the national exchequer.
“The speech (of the Prime Minister) has been misinterpreted (by a section of the media) that this is an indirect reference to the fact that there could be a long-term capital gains (tax) on security transactions. This interpretation is absolutely erroneous,” Jaitley said on the sidelines of Digi Dhan Mela here.
Currently, long-term capital gains on the sale of listed securities are exempt from taxes.