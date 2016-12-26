Free Press Journal
No intention of government to impose long-term capital gains tax: FM Arun Jaitley

— By PTI | Dec 26, 2016 08:08 am
Indian Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley speaks during the annual Hindustan Times "Leadership Summit" conference in New Delhi on December 2, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / CHANDAN KHANNA

New Delhi: To assuage market fears, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday said there is no move to impose long-term capital gains tax on share transactions, an issue investors are hugely touchy about. The statement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly dropped a hint on increasing taxes on capital markets and the need for all sections, including market players, to contribute to the national exchequer.

Also Read: Dishonest To Face Ruin, Warns Prime Minister Narendra Modi

“The speech (of the Prime Minister) has been misinterpreted (by a section of the media) that this is an indirect reference to the fact that there could be a long-term capital gains (tax) on security transactions. This interpretation is absolutely erroneous,” Jaitley said on the sidelines of Digi Dhan Mela here.

Also Read: Narendra Modi promises Benami Property Act in battle against black money

Currently, long-term capital gains on the sale of listed securities are exempt from taxes.


