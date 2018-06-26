No Funds without board affiliation: Govt to madrasas

New Delhi: The HRD Ministry is working on a plan to revamp madrasa education in the country under Scheme to Provide Quality Education in Madrasas (SPQEM). Under this scheme the institutions would have to get affiliated to either madrasa boards or state boards to be eligible for Central funds.

HRD ministry sources said that states have submitted proposals and that based on the budget available the plan to give a makeover to madrasa education will be taken forward.

“The SPQEM is aimed at bringing about qualitative improvement in madrasa education and enable students to attain standards of the national education system in formal subjects. The government is planning to make affiliation to the madrasa board or state school boards compulsory,” a source said.

There was an appraisal of schemes done for 2018-2020, in which SPQEM was also appraised.