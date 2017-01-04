No decision as yet on SP’s election symbol: CEC Nasim Zaidi

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi on Wednesday said any question about a possible freeze on the Samajwadi Party’s election symbol ‘cycle’ was “hypotheical” and the poll panel would examine the matter before taking any decision.

“Any query on freezing of Samajwadi Party poll symbol ‘cycle’ is hypothetical right now,” Zaidi told reporters.

“Let us first examine the documents submitted by both the groups,” Zaidi said, referring to claims by warring factions of the Samajwadi Party led by its chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

Both factions of the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh have submitted their representations to the poll panel, claiming they were the “real” Samajwadi Party.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh met Zaidi on Monday while Akhilesh Yadav’s close confidant Ram Gopal Yadav met him on Tuesday. Both staked their claim to the party’s election symbol.