No communication from Malaysia regarding Zakir Naik’s deportation: Govt sources

New Delhi: The External Affairs Ministry has not received any communication from the Malaysian government regarding the deportation of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik to India, official sources said today.

In January, the MEA had made a formal request to Malaysia to deport Naik, wanted by India for allegedly inciting youngsters for terror activities through his hate speeches. The sources said the MEA was yet to receive any official confirmation from the Malaysian authorities regarding Naik’s deportation.

There were media reports about his deportation to India by the Malaysian government. Naik is being probed under terror and money-laundering charges by the NIA. He had left India in July 2016.