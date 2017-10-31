No case against Kamal Haasan for tweet: Cops

Chennai : Veteran Tamil film actor Kamal Haasan can breathe easy as the Chennai police have concluded that there is no cause for initiating criminal action against him for having tweeted advising caution on consuming nilavembu kudineer, a herbal concoction prescribed in Siddha system of medicine for curing / preventing dengue.

On a petition from Devarajan, who claimed that the actor had caused panic with his tweet, the Madras High Court had last week directed the Chennai police to ascertain if a prima facie case was made out against Kamal Haasan and register a case against him. The actor, in his tweet, had advised his fans not to distribute the herbal concoction following claims that it led to infertility.

However, the Cyber Crime Cell which probed into Devarajan’s complaint has concluded that it did not find any cognisable offence to make out a cause for initiating criminal action against Kamal Haasan and hence it was “closing” the complaint.