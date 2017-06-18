No arrest in lynching of CPI-ML man in Rajasthan

Jaipur : The Rajasthan Police is yet to make any arrests in the death of Zafar Khan, a local CPI-ML worker, who was allegedly lynched by sanitation workers on Friday when he tried to stop them from photographing women defecating in the open, officials said on Saturday.

“We are waiting for the post-mortem report after which detailed investigations will take place and only then will arrests be made,” Superintendent of Police Shivraj Meena told IANS.

“Prima facie it looks like a case of cardiac arrest but details would only be known after we get the post-mortem report,” he said, adding, “We can assure you that we will carry out a fair and impartial investigation.”

The incident took place in Pratapgarh on Friday when Zafar Khan, a local union leader, saw some civic authority officials photographing women defecating in the open and objected to their taking pictures. An altercation broke out between the team and Khan. It is alleged that Khan was beaten up badly. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Khan’s brother has lodged an FIR under Section 302 of the IPC.