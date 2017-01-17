Nitish was kept in the dark about kite festival

Bihar tourism dept did not take approval from the CM or his secretariat for the proposed Makar Sankranti event

Patna : The Tourism Department of the Bihar government kept the Chief Minister in dark about the kite festival held at Sambalpur Diara near Patna on Makar Sankranti (January 14), when 25 people met their watery grave in the Ganga, a fact admitted by Nitish Kumar himself on Monday.

The CM said the administration informed his secretariat more than two hours after the boat tragedy and his secretariat informed him about 30 minutes later (after 2.30 hours). Nitish Kumar came to know about the tragedy which took place, 10 kms from the official residence of the chief minister “very late.” This too was disclosed by Nitish Kumar on Monday.

Talking to media persons at his office, Nitish claimed he was not aware of the Kite Festival organised by the state tourism department CM said the tourism department did take approval of his secretariat either.

In an apparent move to initiate action against the tourism department officials, Nitish said he has instructed now no such programme would be organised without approval of the chief secretary.

Talking to media persons here, the CM said he was himself surprised to see his photos in the advertisements in local newspapers which carried half page advertisements with an appeal to the people to visit Sambalpur Diara (sandbar) across Ganga river. The department promised free cruise services also.

Deputy Chief Minister Tejeshwai Yadav and tourism minister Anita Devi, who were also present at the press conference claimed they too were not aware of the Kite festival, a government organized programme.

The principal secretary of tourism department, Harjot Kaur was seen flying kites at the festival which was inaugurated by Tripurari Sharan, chairman of Board of revenue.

Nitish said he was informed by his secretariat at 7 pm, two hours after the boat tragedy.”If you consider, a crime has been committed by me, go and file an FIR against me”, he told the media persons who questioned delay in dissemination of report. He said he acted fast once he was informed and activated all concerned agencies to speed up rescue and relief operations.

Nitish said boat tragedy has spoiled the image of the government which successfully organised Guru Parva and Kalchakra festival at Bodh Gaya which was attended by 1.75 lakh people from 92 countries.