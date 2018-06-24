Nitish snub forces rethink on PM’s Fasal Bima Yojana

New Delhi : Prime Minister Modi has been harping on the crop insurance scheme he launched as Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in his “Man ki Baat” and his video-conference dialogue with the farmers early this week, but he seems to have become wiser after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar scrapped it in his state to endorse the farmers’ stand that the insurance companies were making huge profit at their cost.

After his talk to the farmers, he asked the Agriculture Ministry to review the scheme and direct the General Insurance Corporation of India to look into ways to finalise rational premium that helps the farmers rather than loot them.

An Agriculture Ministry note that followed says: “The Government is reviewing the implementation of the PMFBY and how to make it effective in practical terms so that more farmers could be benefited from the scheme.

Sources in the ministry said Nitish is not the first CM to fault the scheme, but his word matters for the PM as he heads the coalition government with the BJP as a partner. PM can ill-afford to alienate his Janata Dal(U) by insisting on a defective scheme. Sources said several state governments have alleged that it is more beneficial to the insurance companies rather than farmers in distress. Delay in payment of the claim amount is also an issue.

Highlighting instances of inadequate and delayed claim payment to farmers, the ministry sources said they are getting complaints that the insurance firms in many cases did not investigate losses due to the localised calamity and refused to pay the claims.