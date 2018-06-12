NITISH OPTS OUT OF MODI CROP SCHEME

PATNA : Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was until now making discordant noises. Now, he has taken the first step out of sync with the Modi government: he has said that he is opting out of the ambitious crop insurance scheme launched by the Prime Minister in February 2016. His reasoning:

“PM’s crop insurance scheme was for the entire country and after two years we found that farmers were not getting its adequate benefits,” Nitish said while addressing reporters in Patna.

The scheme aims at providing a risk cover to farmers against pre-sowing and post-harvest hazards as well as non-preventable natural damage. The premium for insurance coverage has been kept at two per cent for kharif and 1.5 per cent for rabi crops.

“Insurance companies were delaying payments to farmers and the insurance money they got was less than [the] premium [that the] state government paid,” Nitish said.