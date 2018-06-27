Nitish keeps channels open with Cong even as RJD ‘closes door’

New Delhi :

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is keeping his channels of communication open with the Congress to be the part of the grand alliance even while telling his present coalition partner Bhartiya Janata Party to either fight the Lok Sabha elections separately or let his Janata Dal(U) contest on 25 of the 40 seats in the state.

His real problem, however, comes from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Lalu Prasad which is no way obliged to accept any of the major demands of JD(U), particularly it contesting 25 seats. Nor would RJD agree to project Nitish as the chief ministerial face of Grand Alliance.

Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said there is no chance of extending Nitish Kumar an invitation ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“Why should we offer those to join the Grand Alliance who insulted the mandate of the people? We will not allow their entry into the Grand Alliance,” Tejashwi, also a former Deputy Chief Minister, told the media here. Tejashwi, the younger son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, categorically said that the doors of the Grand Alliance were closed for Nitish Kumar. “People also want this as he has proved himself a ‘Paltu Ram’ (a turncoat).”

Nitish Kumar is, however, sending subtle signals in his recent statements, the latest two days ago when he lashed out at the Modi government’s policy on river Ganga, especially the failure of the much-touted Namami Gange Project. Citing the example of a cargo ship which had got stuck in river Ganga near Buxar––where the river has become too shallow––several months back, Nitish asked what exactly has been done to clean the holy river. The other ship sent to pull out the cargo vessel had also got stuck a few kilometre from that spot, the chief minister said at a function where Union Environment Minister Harshvardhan was also present.

Nitish then pointedly referred to Harshvardhan’s cabinet colleague, Nitin Gadkari, to say that the situation is very alarming yet nothing is being done. His attack on Gadkari is being interpreted as a rebuttal to the latter’s criticism of the Bihar government made sometimes back on its failure to spend the funds meant for road construction in the state.

Significant in this regard is a statement of former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, who said Nitish is welcome back into the grand alliance provided he sacrifices his chief ministerial aspirations. Manjhi is these days close to Lalu Prasad’s RJD and obviously wants Tejashwi to be the face of the grand alliance in Bihar.