Nitish avoided me because of the Big Brother: Hardik

Patna : Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who completed his two-day tour to Bihar on Sunday, returned without meeting the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as he was not invited to the 1, Anney Marg, the official residence of the CM.

Hardik was the state guest during his earlier visit to the state last year and the chief minister had hosted lunch in his honour at the official bungalow. He said, “I have not changed, but Nitish Chacha has changed since last one year. He did not invite me due to the fear that the Big Brother in Delhi will cause him (Nitish) harm”.

Hardik was later invited for a by the former Deputy Chief Minister, Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, at the residence of the former chief minister Rabri Devi. They discussed the political developments in Bihar for an hour and Hardik sought blessings of Rabri.

Later, at a press conference, both Tejaswhi and Hardik said that the youths of Bihar would unite against the NDA. He said he would visit the rural areas of the state soon, organise district level conferences of the youths and hold a massive rally at Gandhi Maidan at the end of the districts level conferences.

At the Patel Jagrukta Sammellan at SK Memorial, Hardik appealed to the voters of Kurmis, Kushwahas and Dhanuks unite against the NDA in Bihar. Kurmis constitute 4%, Kushwahas, 8% and Dhanuks 12% of the total electorate.

As leader of the Samta Party, Nitish had organised a conference of Kurmis in 1994 to unite them against the Yadavs.

If Hardik succeeds in his mission to unite the three OBC and EBC castes who voted for the JDU earlier, it would cause huge set back to the JDU and the BJP.

With the RJD joining his campaign, the 14% Yadav and 16.9% Muslim voters may consolidate in favour of the new proposed caste alliance which may upset the ruling alliance in Bihar as the Muslim and Yadav voters are still intact in favour of Lalu Prasad which was reflected in the assembly elections in 2015 and the subsequent by-elections to Lok Sabha and state assembly.