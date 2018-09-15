Free Press Journal
NIELIT declares results CCC 2018 for August examination; check at nielit.gov.in

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 15, 2018 09:44 am
The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has declared the results of Course on Computer Concepts (CCC). The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the NIELIT’s official website, nielit.gov.in. The exams were held in August 2018. The students who get 50% marks at least are declared as qualified. The CCC passing certificates are issued to successful candidates by NIELIT. The CCC certificates will also be available at nielit.gov.in/certificate/.

Steps to download the NIELIT CCC Results 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website, nielit.gov.in.


Step 2: On the home page, you will find the result link by clicking on the Students zone

Step 3: In the new window, click on the result tab of CCC examination

Step 4: Select your course, and then get your result either by ‘Name’ or ‘Roll number’

Step 5: Results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

