NIA puts former Pakistani diplomat Amir Zubair Siddique on ‘wanted’ list

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday put a former Pakistani diplomat on its wanted list and released his photo, seeking information.

During the investigation, the NIA had found that the diplomat, Amir Zubair Siddique, while working in Sri Lanka from 2009 to 2016, engaged people to indulge in espionage and terror activities in India. Nicknamed as ‘Boss’ in the NIA list, he was charge-sheeted in February, along with two others, for plotting 26/11 type attacks in southern India. He was a visa counsellor at the High Commission of Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka.