NIA asks Ministry of Home Affairs to transfer Kanpur train tragedy case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) demanding that the case surrounding the Kanpur train tragedy be handed over to it for further probe.

The Delhi Police had earlier this month picked up two people from Bihar in connection with the train derailment, which took place in Kanpur on November 21 last year.

The Bihar Police has claimed that derailment was planned and funded by anti-India elements based in Dubai.

So far, three have been arrested for planting a bomb on railway tracks in the state on October 1 last year.

The Home Ministry had on Wednesday sent a two-member NIA team to Motihari for investigation into the Bihar Police’s claims that the derailment of Indore-Patna Express was carried out at by a Nepal gang that has links with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

The claims were reportedly based on disclosures by three arrested men — Moti Paswan, Uma Shankar and Mukesh Yadav.