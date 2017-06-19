PM Modi’s next Mann Ki Baat on June 25

New Delhi: The next edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme will take place on June 25.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said in a tweet that he would like people to share their ideas and suggestions on the Narendra Modi App and the My Gov Open Forum, and can also dial the toll-free number 1XXX-XX-7800 to record their message for the Prime Minister in Hindi or English.

People can also give a missed call on the number 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give the suggestions to the Prime Minister. Best inputs will be incorporated by him during the address.

The programme will be broadcast on All India Radio and Doordarshan at 11 a.m. on Sunday. It will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and DD News.

Akashwani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. Regional language versions of the programme will also be repeated at 8 p.m.