News Alerts! EC officials to visit Telangana to assess poll preparedness
16: 30 pm Delhi: Parvez and Jamshed, two terrorists of ISJK who were arrested by Special Cell of Delhi Police last night near Red Fort. They were going to Kashmir and were found in possession of weapons. They have been taken under 5-day police remand by Special Cell of Delhi Police.
15.33pm Sheena Bora murder case: Special CBI Court has rejected Indrani Mukerjea’s bail plea
15.23pm PAAS leader Hardik Patel has been taken to hospital following a deterioration in his health
15.02pm England have won the toss and have elected to bat first in the final Test. India named Hanuma Vihari in playing XI
14.47pm Various parts of Uttar Pradesh continue to be affected by flood due to heavy rainfall
13.44pm Why Minister Vijaya Bhaskar & DGP TK Rajendran have not been arrested by CBI yet?: Stalin on TN Gutka scam
13.26pm Smuggling of Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) has come down considerably after demonetisation: KK Sharma, DG BSF
12.49 pm Elections in Telangana might not be held along with other four states: Report
12.35 pm Pakistan ready to open corridors of Kartarpur Sahib on the 550 birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Ji: Sidhu
12.20 pm A compound wall collapse outside Kurla station this morning injuring 3-4 pedestrians
12.17 pm Bombay HC adjourned hearing for Sept 17 on a bunch of petitions seeking transfer of investigation of Elgaar Parishad case to NIA
9.25 am Patna: Retd. commissioner (irrigation dept) Harendra Prasad & his wife Sadhana were found dead at their residence in Buddha Colony yesterday; SSP Manu Maharaj said, ‘It’s murder. We’ve suspicions about several people. We are investigating & we’ll solve it soon’.
9.05 am: Kerala (Idukki): A first-year student Athul Mohan at DC School of Management and Technology has been hospitalised after being allegedly ragged by seniors at the institute. Police have filed case against five senior students based on the victim’s complaint.
8.45 am: Bahraich: Fire breaks out at Bansal Drug Agency due to short circuit. Fire brigade present at the spot.
8.30 am: Allahabad: Four members of a family have been allegedly killed in Bigahiya in Soraon Police Station area. Police team present at the spot. Investigation underway
8.15 am: Uttarakhand (Chamoli): Flash flood due to cloudburst in Ghat area last night. Rescue teams rushed to the spot.
8.00 am: Patna: 82-year-old retired commissioner (irrigation dept), Harendra Prasad, and his wife Sadhana found dead at their residence in Buddha Colony yesterday; murder suspected. Police investigation underway.
7.45 am: Petrol & Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs.79.99 per litre & Rs.72.07 per litre, respectively. Petrol & Diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs.87.39 per litre & Rs.76.51 per litre, respectively.
7.30 am: American tennis player Serena Williams defeats Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova, reaches US Open finals.
