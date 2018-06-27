Free Press Journal
News Alerts: US Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks on India-US friendship

News Alerts: US Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks on India-US friendship

— By Agencies | Jun 27, 2018 10:27 am
10:23 am: Some have been asking why I chose to make a statement at this time. I have made statement because UBHL and myself filed an application before the Hon’ble Karnataka High Court on June 22, 2018, setting out available assets of approximately Rs. 13,900 crores: Vijay Mallya

We have requested Court’s permission to allow us to sell these assets under judicial supervision and repay creditors, including the Public Sector Banks such amounts as may be directed and determined by the Court. If the criminal agencies such as ED or CBI object to the sale of assets, it will clearly demonstrate that there is agenda against me “the Poster Boy” beyond recovery of dues. I continue to make every effort, in good faith to settle with banks. If politically motivated factors interfere, there is nothing I can do: Vijay Mallya

 

10:20 am: I’m here to once again solidify our love for India, our belief in friendship that India & US have together & our willingness to want to make that relationship even stronger. In this day&time we see more & more reasons to India & US come together: Nikki Haley, US Ambassador to UN.

10:09 am: Jharkhand: 3 policemen posted at residence of BJP MP Karia Munda were abducted yesterday allegedly by supporters of ‘Pathalgarhi’ in Khunti. Search ops launched. ‘Pathalgadi’ is reportedly a movement to declare certain geographical areas as self-governed by putting up stones

 

