News Alerts! Terrorists lob grenade at Army patrolling party in Shopian, 1 injured

News Alerts! Terrorists lob grenade at Army patrolling party in Shopian, 1 injured

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jun 29, 2018 10:14 am
news alert, jammu kashmir, attack, news, daily news alert, armyRepresentational image

9: 45 am Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has initiated action against 130 teachers and coordinators across the country. Action taken after errors in calculating marks awarded in the Class XII board exams revaluation

9: 35 am Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists lob grenade at an Army patrolling party in Shopian’s Ahgam; 1 Army personnel injured, area cordoned off, search operation launched.

9: 25 am Jharkhand: 3 policemen who were posted at the residence of BJP MP Karia Munda and were abducted earlier this week, allegedly by supporters of ‘Pathalgarhi’ in Khunti, have been rescued. ‘Pathalgadi’ is reportedly a movement to declare certain geographical areas as self-governed.

9: 05 am WATCH Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat directs police to take a teacher into custody after she protested at ‘Janata Darbar’ over issue of her transfer. CM Rawat suspended the teacher and asked her to leave. (28.06.18)

8: 10 am Himachal Pradesh: Manali-Leh highway blocked due to landslide at Marhi.

7: 05 am Tripura: 1 arrested & 450 Yuba tablets, 1.25 grams of suspected Heroin & 4.18 lakhs of liquid cash has been seized: Suman Majumder, Sub Divisional Police Officer, West Agartala (28.06.18)

7: 00 am Jammu & Kashmir: Security’s been increased at Udhampur Railway Station to avoid any untoward incident during Amarnath Yatra. Our personnel are patrolling 24×7. We’ve also got special dog squad to help us detect suspicious objects & have also started a 24×7 helpline: SSP Railways (28.06.18)

