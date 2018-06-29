News Alerts! Terrorists lob grenade at Army patrolling party in Shopian, 1 injured

9: 45 am Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has initiated action against 130 teachers and coordinators across the country. Action taken after errors in calculating marks awarded in the Class XII board exams revaluation

Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has initiated action against 130 teachers and coordinators across the country. Action taken after errors in calculating marks awarded in the Class XII board exams revaluation — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2018



9: 35 am Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists lob grenade at an Army patrolling party in Shopian’s Ahgam; 1 Army personnel injured, area cordoned off, search operation launched.

Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists lob grenade at an Army patrolling party in Shopian’s Ahgam; 1 Army personnel injured, area cordoned off, search operation launched. pic.twitter.com/iIPk68xmue — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2018

9: 25 am Jharkhand: 3 policemen who were posted at the residence of BJP MP Karia Munda and were abducted earlier this week, allegedly by supporters of ‘Pathalgarhi’ in Khunti, have been rescued. ‘Pathalgadi’ is reportedly a movement to declare certain geographical areas as self-governed.

Jharkhand: 3 policemen who were posted at the residence of BJP MP Karia Munda and were abducted earlier this week, allegedly by supporters of ‘Pathalgarhi’ in Khunti, have been rescued. ‘Pathalgadi’ is reportedly a movement to declare certain geographical areas as self-governed. — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2018

9: 05 am WATCH Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat directs police to take a teacher into custody after she protested at ‘Janata Darbar’ over issue of her transfer. CM Rawat suspended the teacher and asked her to leave. (28.06.18)

#WATCH Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat directs police to take a teacher into custody after she protested at ‘Janata Darbar’ over issue of her transfer. CM Rawat suspended the teacher and asked her to leave. (28.06.18) pic.twitter.com/alAdCY74QK — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2018

8: 10 am Himachal Pradesh: Manali-Leh highway blocked due to landslide at Marhi.

Himachal Pradesh: Manali-Leh highway blocked due to landslide at Marhi. pic.twitter.com/1PQkflOWQb — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2018

7: 05 am Tripura: 1 arrested & 450 Yuba tablets, 1.25 grams of suspected Heroin & 4.18 lakhs of liquid cash has been seized: Suman Majumder, Sub Divisional Police Officer, West Agartala (28.06.18)

Tripura: 1 arrested & 450 Yuba tablets, 1.25 grams of suspected Heroin & 4.18 lakhs of liquid cash has been seized: Suman Majumder, Sub Divisional Police Officer, West Agartala (28.06.18) pic.twitter.com/dYi4uVDG1s — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2018

7: 00 am Jammu & Kashmir: Security’s been increased at Udhampur Railway Station to avoid any untoward incident during Amarnath Yatra. Our personnel are patrolling 24×7. We’ve also got special dog squad to help us detect suspicious objects & have also started a 24×7 helpline: SSP Railways (28.06.18)