16: 29 pm Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection.

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital as he was bit uneasy due to a chest infection. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/NIGYF6PRpr — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2018



15.52pm After being granted bail by Court, 2007 Ajmer blast convict Bhavesh Patel, felicitated in his hometown

#Gujarat: After being granted bail by Court, 2007 Ajmer blast convict Bhavesh Patel, felicitated in his home town of Bharuch (2.9.18) pic.twitter.com/pwHVAxwWei — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2018

15.46pm Assam NRC Case: Supreme Court defers the hearing till September 19

Assam NRC Case -Supreme Court defers the hearing till September 19, for orders on commencement of receipt of claims and objections with respect to Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) inclusion and exclusion of names. — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2018

15.25pm Assam: Boat carrying 40 passengers capsizes in Brahmaputra river

#Assam: A boat with about 45 passengers capsized in Brahmaputra river in North Guwahati. Police&SDRF teams have rushed to the spot. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/2Yh6S3X5or — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2018

14.47pm J&K National Conference will not participate in panchayat elections

J&K National Conference will not participate in these elections (panchayat), unless & until, the Government of India & the state government clears its position in this regard (35 A) & takes effective steps for the protection of Article 35 A in & inside the court: Farooq Abdullah pic.twitter.com/wpJ4ojrcEL — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2018

13.56pm Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs summons Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh over alleged ceasefire violations

13.46pm Portion of Rajiv Gandhi bridge in Bhiwandi collapses

Thane: Portion of Rajiv Gandhi bridge in Bhiwandi collapses. More details awaited. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/t46DC5riPz — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2018

13.36pm Kolkata’s Majerhat bridge collapse: Suo-motu case registered against unknown responsible persons

Kolkata’s Majerhat bridge collapse: Suo-motu case registered at Alipur police station against unknown responsible persons (maintenance agency) under sections 304, 308, 427 and 34 of IPC. #WestBengal (file pic) pic.twitter.com/HDMRmV2w2T — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2018

12.55pm Asiad medal winners meet PM Modi in Delhi

Indian athletes who won medals at #AsianGames2018 meet PM Narendra Modi in #Delhi. pic.twitter.com/95bPUOqLOw — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2018

12.45pm Expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri pays tribute at Karunanidhi memorial in Chennai

Tamil Nadu: Expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri pays tribute at Karunanidhi memorial in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/39AsYaJlLD — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2018

12.23pm Gujarat CID arrest dismissed IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in connection with 1998 Palanpur drug planting case

#UPDATE: CID (Crime) of Gujarat has arrested dismissed IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in connection with 1998 Palanpur drug planting case. pic.twitter.com/IpYCdZBvMa — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2018

11:36 am: Jammu And Kashmir: Terrorists have fired upon an Army party in Lassipora, Pulwama. Search operation has started in the area. More details awaited.

11:34 am: Tamil Nadu: Expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri and his supporters hold a rally to the Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu: Expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri and his supporters hold a rally to the Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/XxuycTIKyh — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2018

11:22 am: Punjab: School students in Amritsar celebrate Teachers’ Day.

10:53 am: Supreme Court says that next week it may hear the PIL filed by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma, seeking a stay on India-France Rafale fighter jet deal.

10:43 am: Delhi: Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh starts a rally towards Parliament from Ramlila Maidan. The rally is being organised by Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) & All India Agriculture Workers Union (AIAWU), demanding debt waivers for farmers among others.

Delhi: Mazdoor Kisan Sangharsh starts a rally towards Parliament from Ramlila Maidan. The rally is being organised by Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) & All India Agriculture Workers Union (AIAWU), demanding debt waivers for farmers among others. pic.twitter.com/mWdHTbX8RU — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2018

10:43 am: Supreme Court has dismissed the petition seeking a ban on the Malayalam novel ‘Meesha’.

10:27 am: Tamil Nadu: CBI has launched a massive search operation in 40 places in Chennai in connection with Gutkha scam. Houses of Tamil Nadu DGP TK Rajendran at Mogappair, ex-DGP S George near Maduravoyal, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar & other police officers are also being searched.

10:04 am: Tamil Nadu: Supporters of expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri gather at Wallahjah Road in Chennai to participate in the march to Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach. MK Alagiri will hold a rally at the memorial today.

Tamil Nadu: Supporters of expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri gather at Wallahjah Road in Chennai to participate in the march to Karunanidhi memorial at Marina Beach. MK Alagiri will hold a rally at the memorial today. pic.twitter.com/YnoEODjzTg — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2018

9:58 am: Kanpur: Several Ganga ghats&adjoining areas submerged in water as water level rises following heavy rainfall,over 35 villages affected.Flood Relief Officer,says,”Water level is rising in river Ganga. It is upstream 114.61cm&downstream 114.01cm, still 50-60cm below danger mark.”

Kanpur: Several Ganga ghats&adjoining areas submerged in water as water level rises following heavy rainfall,over 35 villages affected.Flood Relief Officer,says,”Water level is rising in river Ganga. It is upstream 114.61cm&downstream 114.01cm, still 50-60cm below danger mark.” pic.twitter.com/W9TgINYGaR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 5, 2018

9:48 am: West Bengal: Sisters of the Missionaries of Charity held special prayers at ‘Mother House’ in Kolkata earlier today, on Mother Teresa’s death anniversary.

West Bengal: Sisters of the Missionaries of Charity held special prayers at ‘Mother House’ in Kolkata earlier today, on Mother Teresa’s death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/u6bIK9j6Ia — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2018

9:39 am: Tamil Nadu: Visuals from M Karunanidhi’s memorial at Chennai’s Marina beach. Expelled DMK leader & M Karunanidhi’s son MK Alagiri will hold a rally at the memorial today.

Tamil Nadu: Visuals from M Karunanidhi’s memorial at Chennai’s Marina beach. Expelled DMK leader & M Karunanidhi’s son MK Alagiri will hold a rally at the memorial today. pic.twitter.com/M4pjPxTfWm — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2018

9:04 am: Delhi: Visuals from the site of encounter between Special Cell of Delhi police and criminals which took place in Alipur area, earlier this morning. 3 members of Sunil alias Tillu gang, wanted in the murder case of a member of a rival gang & extortion cases, have been arrested.

Delhi: Visuals from the site of encounter between Special Cell of Delhi police and criminals which took place in Alipur area, earlier this morning. 3 members of Sunil alias Tillu gang, wanted in the murder case of a member of a rival gang & extortion cases, have been arrested. pic.twitter.com/UKicz1s1iT — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2018

8:54 am: Bihar: Unidentified assailants shot at a man after

barging into his house, killing him on the spot, in Arrah’s Badi Mathia this morning.

8:45 am: Rainfall lashes parts of Delhi, visuals from Moti Bagh area.

8:41 am: Lucknow: Part of a two-storey dilapidated building, near Gulab Cinema, in Golaganj has collapsed, damaging a car. A team of Municipality is present at the spot. The remaining portion of the building will be demolished.

Lucknow: Part of a two-storey dilapidated building, near Gulab Cinema, in Golaganj has collapsed, damaging a car. A team of Municipality is present at the spot. The remaining portion of the building will be demolished. pic.twitter.com/XFFv7a66rn — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 5, 2018

8:24 am: 3 members of Sunil alias Tillu gang arrested after shootout, one member injured. They were wanted in the murder case of a member of Gogi gang and an extortion case: Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell Delhi.

8:19 am: Parts of Delhi receive rainfall this morning. Latest visuals from Shantipath area.

Parts of Delhi receive rainfall this morning. Latest visuals from Shantipath area. pic.twitter.com/UnHKKYnAEP — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2018

8:11 am: They’ll certainly come up,but I don’t think they’ll be the primary focus of what it is we’re trying to accomplish here:US Secy Pompeo to travelling US media when asked if issues like India buying Russian missile defence systems&Iranian oil export to India will come up in meetings.

7:04 am: Kolkata: Latest visuals of search & rescue operations at the spot where part of Majerhat bridge collapsed yesterday. Clearance work is also underway.