News Alerts! North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit China on Tuesday and Wednesday
8.05 am: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visiting China on Tuesday & Wednesday, reports AFP quoting Yonhap.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visiting China on Tuesday & Wednesday, reports AFP quoting Yonhap. pic.twitter.com/O3Es6uS1fN
— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2018
7.55 am: Madhya Pradesh: Special Armed Force (SAF) personnel of Madhya Pradesh police deputed at the residence of slain journalist Sandeep Sharma (who was run over by a truck in Bhind on March 26) in Bhind allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself; Police present at the spot.
7.45 am: Lucknow: Fire broke out in Charbagh’s SSJ International hotel, in the early morning hours; More details awaited.
Lucknow: Fire broke out in Charbagh’s SSJ International hotel, in the early morning hours; More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/o3uebFPnFg
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 19, 2018
7.15 am: Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit India-China Border Region at 5.15 am.
7.00 am: Considering intense heat, a decision has been taken that all state-aided & state-run schools will remain closed from June 20 to June 30. We will request pvt schools also to keep their institutions closed till June 30: West Bengal Education minister Partha Chatterjee.
Considering intense heat, a decision has been taken that all state-aided & state-run schools will remain closed from June 20 to June 30. We will request pvt schools also to keep their institutions closed till June 30: Education minister Partha Chatterjee (18.06.2018) #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/saOxAfc2of
— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2018
6.30 am: Medical tests were done&doctors say Manjinder Singh Sirsa’s ketone level is high. Vijender Gupta,Parvesh Verma&my ketone levels are moderate. We’ve been asked to but we won’t go to hospital.We’ll continue with hunger strike:Kapil Mishra on BJP’s hunger strike at Delhi Secretariat.
Medical tests were done&doctors say Manjinder Singh Sirsa’s ketone level is high. Vijender Gupta,Parvesh Verma&my ketone levels are moderate. We’ve been asked to but we won’t go to hospital.We’ll continue with hunger strike:Kapil Mishra on BJP’s hunger strike at Delhi Secretariat pic.twitter.com/L7Zbz6oTxg
— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2018