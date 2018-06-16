12:48 pm: India notified World Trade Organisation of its decision to suspend concessions to US on 30 products, after safeguard measures imposed by US on imports of certain articles. India clarified that suspension of concessions shall be equal to amount of trade affected by US’ measures.

12:09 pm: Maharashtra: Fire broke out at Janta Bakery in Thane’s Rabodi area; 1 water tanker, 1 fire engine and 1 rescue vehicle present at the spot, no casualties/injuries reported.

12:03 pm: Delhi: Union Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tattend Eid celebrations at Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s residence.

11:30 am: Jammu & Kashmir: Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers hold sit-in protest in Srinagar over implementation of 7th pay commission among other demands.

11:23 am: Hyderabad: People offer Namaz at Mecca Masjid near Charminar EidulFitr.

11:13 am: Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind, leaves for a 3 nation visit to Greece, Cuba and Suriname.

11:12 am: Jammu & Kashmir: Sepoy Bikas Gurung lost his life during ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowshera.

11:06 am: Spell of rain and thundershower likely at some places over Alibag, Dadar & Nagar Haveli, Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Nashik, Palghar, Pune, Raigarh, Ratnagiri and Thane during next 2-4 hours: Skymet

10:35 am: Indo-Tibetan Border Police brought down body of a trekker from Barsau La Pass to its border out post today, body handed over to police for postmortem. 12 trekkers were rescued safely by ITBP from Barsau La Pass yesterday.

10: 26 am: Delhi: Former vice-president Mohammad Hamid Ansari, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain after offering prayers at a mosque on Parliament Street.

10:26 am: 31-year-old Pakistani national apprehended by BSF in Samba Sector.

10:17 am: Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistan violated ceasefire at 4 am in Arnia sector; Border Security Force retaliated.

10:12 am: Air Quality of Delhi’s Lodhi Road area: PM 2.5 remains ‘moderate’, while PM 10 is in ‘severe’ category.

10:03 am: Air India issues order to cabin crew, who joined in/after 2017, that the airline will be provide them accommodation at 3/4 star hotels on twin-sharing basis, which will be done in a gender sensitive manner.

9:49 am: Following continuous ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu & Kashmir, there was no exchange of sweets between the Border Security Force troops and the Pakistani Rangers at Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of EidulFitr.

9:31 am: Delhi: Former vice-president Mohammad Hamid Ansari, says, “The occasion of Eid is to celebrate happiness.” Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad says, “Eid is a festival of happiness. I wish peace and happiness returns to Kashmir.” #EidulFitr

9:18 am: Union Minister Muqtar Abbas Naqvi offers Namaz at #Delhi’s Dargah Panja Sharif on #EidulFitr, says, ‘I hope this Eid brings the message of peace & brotherhood for the country.

8:54 am: Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu offers Namaz at Gandhi Municipal stadium in Vijayawada EidulFitr.

8:31 am: People in Gorakhpur greet each other on EidulFitr.

8:02 am: MadhyaPradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan & Congress’ Kamal Nath at Bhopal’s Idgah as people offer Namaz on the ocassion of EidulFitr.

7:37 am: eople offer Namaz at Delhi’s Jama Masjid on EidulFitr.

7:00 am: Rainfall lashes parts of Mumbai; visuals from outside Marina Masjid.

6:58 am: Devotees offer Namaz in front of Mumbai’s Minara Masjid, on the occasion of EidulFitr.

6:44 am: 6 prisoners escaped from a remand home for juveniles in Dumka, Jharkhand when they were complaining to the Jailor about ragging by other prisoners. Shweta Bharti, Social Welfare Officer, said, ‘efforts on the bring them back, some of them are accused in rape & cyber crime cases’.