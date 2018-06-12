07:40 pm Actor Armaan Kohli arrested by # Mumbai Police, he is accused of assaulting his girlfriend Neeru Randhawa.

Special PMLA court in Mumbai issues a non bailable warrant against Nirav Modi in PNB fraud case

06:00 pm Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh arrives at All India Institute of Medical Sciences to visit former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

We had contested against Vajpayee ji but when he is ill now I went to meet him on priority because I am a soldier of Congress. Vajpayee Ji had worked for our country and we respect him as he was the Prime Minister. This is our culture: Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/GKxfrRa64K — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2018

In connection with the Gauri Lankesh murder case, the Special Investigation Team has arrested one person namely Parshuram Wagmare from Sindhagi. He was produced before the 3rd ACMM Court & has been taken into 14 days police custody for further interrogation. # Karnataka

LK Advani has been the guru of PM Modi, but I have seen in events that PM Modi does not even respect his guru. Today I feel very sad for Advani ji. The Congress party has given him more respect than Modi Ji: Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai # Maharashtra

2:45 pm: Supreme Court today reserved the judgement for Thursday on the petitions seeking stay on Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Mains examination, 2018.

2:37 pm: Investigation in rape case against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj transferred to Delhi Police crime branch.

2:35 pm: MadhyaPradesh: Spiritual leader Bhayyuji Maharaj allegedly shoots himself, admitted to Bombay hospital in Indore.

2:05 pm: Kim Jong Un has the chance to seize a better future for his country. Anyone can make war but only the most courageous can make peace: US President Donald Trump in Singapore.

1:56 pm: It is a great day & one of the greatest moments in the history of the world: US President Donald Trump after meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

1:45 pm: Prithvi Mhaske of Sangharsh Foundation filed complaint with Central Board of Film Certification abt jail toilet scene in’Sanju’ movie,writes “scene portrays jails in a miserable condition.Vijay Mallya has taken excuse of bad condition of jails in India to evade legal proceedings”

1:39 pm: WestBengal: A tea-seller from North 24 Parganas has painted his house in the colour of Argentina’s flag & is supporting the Lionel Messi led-side in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia. He said, ‘His biggest wish is to see Messi play in real life’.

1:38 pm: Srinagar: Indian Army inaugurates ‘Kashmir Super 30’ initiative for medical aspirants. Lt Gen AK Bhatt, General officer Commanding 15 Corps says,”I belief the children will do well&serve the country.Since a yr,our aim is to engage youth&bring them to mainstream.

1:20 pm: RBI Governor Urjit Patel while appearing before parliamentary committee on finance expresses optimism on resolving the non-performing asset and stress loan crisis.

1:01 pm: WestBengal: On complaint of a French national, Burdawan police has filed a case and arrested a railway employee for molestation. The accused has been sent to police custody till June 14.

12:58 pm: Players representing India should be given proper diet. If coach has raised such issues, it must be solved. If proper food isn’t given to sportpersons it affects their performances: IOA treasurer Anandeshwar Pandey on complain of food quality at SAI Centre by Indian Hockey coach.

12:41 pm: Jammu and Kashmir: IED detected by CRPF personnel at Bahoo Tral on Awantipora Road.More details awaited.

12:40 pm: Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the pylon marking, the completion of diaphragm wall, yesterday at the Polavaram project site in West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh.

12:32 pm: RBI Governor Urjit Patel appears before a parliamentary panel on finance headed by Congress MP Veerappa Moily on various issues including amount of cash returned post demonetization. (

12:14 pm: Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s condition is stable. He is responding to treatment and is on injectable antibiotics. All vital parameters are stable. He will continue to be in hospital till infection is controlled: All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

12:11 pm: Criminal defamation case filed by Rajesh Kunte of RSS against Rahul Gandhi: Next date of hearing in Bhiwandi Court is August 10. Kunte had filed the case against the Congress President for claiming at an election rally on March 6, 2014 that RSS had killed Mahatma Gandhi.

12:00 pm: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un commits to ‘complete denuclearisation of Korean Peninsula’ in joint text.

11:59 am: CBI has moved Madras High Court challenging trial court order which discharged Kalanithi Maran, Dayanidhi Maran and seven others in illegal telephone exchange case.

11:26 am: Charges framed against Rahul Gandhi by Bhiwandi court in a criminal defamation case filed by Rajesh Kunte of RSS. Charges framed under section IPC 499 & 500. Rahul Gandhi pleaded not guilty.

11:16 am: We have decided to let go the past & now the world will see a major change: Kim Jong Un, North Korean leader after signing ‘comprehensive document’ with US President Donald Trump at Singapore Summit.

11: 14 am: US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sign ‘comprehensive ‘ document, Kim says world will see a major change.

11:10 am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives at the magistrate court in Bhiwandi, Thane, for hearing in RSS defamation case.

11:05 am: Family of Congress corporator Manoj Mhatre, who was murdered on 14 February 2017, met Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Bhiwandi, Thane.

10:58 am: P Chidambaram arrives at Enforcement Directorate office in connection with Aircel-Maxis case.

10:55 am: Bihar: FIR registered against 5 people in connection with the case where 4 to 5 men misbehaved with a couple and molested the girl in Hilsa police station area, the video of which they later uploaded on social media.

10:47 am: Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to host an #iftar party for divorced women and their families tomorrow.

10:02 am: Afghanistan: Gunmen attacked the Moqur district police headquarters in Ghazni province this morning. Clashes are ongoing.

9:43 am: BJP workers in Kanpur conducted ‘havan’ for former PM #AtalBihariVajpayee who is admitted in AIIMS (All India Institutes of Medical Sciences) Delhi. He is undergoing treatment for urinary tract infection at the hospital.

9:34 am: Punjab: Anti-encroachment drive conducted by Municipal Corporation in the areas around Jagraon Bridge in Ludhiana, in a bid to expand the bridge.

9:30 am: Coach of Indian men’s Hockey team Harendra Singh has complained to Hockey India about sub-standard quality of food & hygiene level at Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) centre in Bengaluru. He said, ‘The food quality has been below par. Insects & hair were also found in the food.

9:27 am: Rajasthan Education Department issues a list of extra-curricular activities for schools of the state which also enlists that on third Saturday of every month, the students will hear sermons from saints in the school premises.

9:23 am: Counting of votes underway for elections to six legislative council seats, three each from graduates and teachers constituencies. Visuals of counting from Gulbarga University centre in Kalaburagi for North East Graduate constituency.

9:07 am: Wreath laying ceremony of two police personnel, Sgt Ghulam Rasool Lone & Sgt Ghulam Hassan held, who lost their lives in exchange of fire after terrorists attacked a police guard post in Pulwama, earlier today.

8:46 am: Hyderabad: Case registered against BJP MLA Raja Singh at Falaknuma Police Station for hurting religious sentiments after he allegedly remarked on #iftar parties hosted by political parties, in a video message he posted on social media.

8:21 am: No concrete evidence has been found against Raj Kundra in Crypto Currency fraud case as police filed first charge sheet in the case, The case is separately investigated by Enforcement Directorate as well: Manisha Zende, Investigating Officer & Cyber cell Inspector.

8:13 am: Maharashtra: Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives at Mumbai Airport. He will appear before a magistrate court in Bhiwandi, Thane in connection with a defamation case filed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

7:00 am: Anantnag: 10 CRPF jawans sustained minor injuries after they were attacked by terrorists with grenades in Sadar at around 3 am today, admitted to hospital.

6:40 am: US President Donald Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Sentosa Island ahead of their summit in Singapore.

6:27 am: Singapore: Kim Jong Un’s convoy arrives on Sentosa island where the North Korean leader will hold a summit with US President Donald Trump.

6:17 am: US President Donald Trump tweets that his top economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, has suffered a heart attack, is admitted at Walter Reed medical center.

5:52 am: Kim Jong Un’s convoy leaves hotel for Singapore resort on Sentosa Island where the North Korean leader is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump. US President arrives at the summit site.

5:07 am: Two police personnel lost their lives, three received injuries in an exchange of fire after terrorists attacked a police guard post, deployed at court complex in Pulwama, in the wee hours of this morning. The area has been cordoned off. Search operation underway.

4:38 am: Leopard fell in a well in Baleshwar area of Sikar district (Rajasthan) yesterday, was later rescued & released into the forests by Forest Rangers.

4:31 am: Terrorists attacked a Jammu and Kashmir police party near court complex in Pulwama.