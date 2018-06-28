News Alerts! Modi government trying to win votes through surgical strike, says Congress
9.15 am: Modi govt is exploiting the slogan of ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ & trying to win votes through Surgical Strike. Nation wants to ask them did Atal Bihari Vajpayee & Manmohan Singh boast of the success of Army operations during their tenure, just like them?: Randeep Surjewala, Congress
9.00 am: Srinagar: Amarnath Yatra stalled due to heavy rainfall; Dr Piyush Singla, Ganderbal Dy Commissioner, says, ‘we are in constant touch with IMD & closely monitoring the situation.’ Pilgrims say, ‘Hopeful that we’ll soon get the permission to resume yatra’.
8.50 am: Heavy rain in Mathura leaves streets waterlogged in several parts of the city.
8.45 am: United States Ambassador to the United Nations #NikkiHaley visits Gauri Shankar Temple in Delhi.
8.30 am: It was a hemorrhagic stroke with a medium size clot which is ordinary, but dangerous for a patient aged 89 years: Hospital sources on former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee admitted to Belle Vue hospital in Kolkata
8.15 am: In 1937, Congress accepted Vande Matram & even gave it the title of ‘national song’, but accepted only the first two stanzas & dropped the remaining. Had the Congress leaders not committed this mistake, the country would not have been divided: BJP chief Amit Shah
8.10 am: When Aurangzeb began torturing Kashmiri Pandits, to free themselves, a group of Kashmiri Pandits met Guru Tegh Bahadur in Delhi & told him about their sufferings & how they were being forcibly converted: UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Lucknow (27.06.18)
7.50 am: 2 minors have been arrested for the murder of the 11-year-old boy. Further investigation underway: KV Sreejesh, IG Tripura on 11-year old boy who’s body was found in Bhumihin colony with Kidneys allegedly missing from his body. (27.06.18)
