News Alerts! West Bengal: Landslide occurs on National Highway in Mongpong
2:57 pm: NH 74 land scam: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat has suspended two IAS officers Pankaj Kr Pandey & Chandresh Kr Yadav in connection with the scam. Irregularities worth Rs 300 Crore were detected in the acquisition of farmland for the proposed NH-74 between 2011-2016.
2:22 pm: Afghanistan: Suicide bomber targets protestors in Mohmand Dara district in Nangarhar province. The protestors asked for dismissal of local police chief: TOLO news.
2:27 pm: Varanasi: Water level of river Ganga rises due to heavy rainfall in the region.
2:14 pm: SC stays Patna HC direction appointing an amicus and asking her to interview the alleged victims of Muzaffarpur shelter homes.
2:02 pm: Attorney General KK Venugopal has told the Supreme Court that the Central government is willing to change the terms of the proposed social media monitoring proposed by UIDAI and will try to accommodate the suggestions raised in the PIL, filed by TMC MLA Mohua Moitra.
1:56 pm: West Bengal: Landslide occurred today morning on National Highway 31(A) in Mongpong, Kalimpong district due to continuous rain in the region. No casualties reported till now. Clearance operation underway.
1:38 pm: Visuals of water-logging from Allahabad due to overflowing river Ganga following heavy rainfall in the region.
1:36 pm: Bihar: A man was beaten to death by mob allegedly for snatching money on Sunday in Sitamarhi.Victim’s kin (in pic) says, “What kind of law is it to beat someone to death just because you think he is criminal? Ppl are being killed on roads now, ppl are losing faith in judiciary.”
1:18 pm: They are not guilty, false accusations are being levelled against them. Some people want to spoil the name of Amma govt: TN CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami on TN Ministers SP Velumani & C Vijayabhaskar accused of corruption.
12:52 pm: Telangana: 10 people killed and more than 20 people injured in state-run RTC bus accident near Kondaagattu, today. All the injured have been admitted to nearby government hospitals.
12:43 pm: Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists lob grenade at army bunker of 50 RR in Baramullah’s Sopore; No loss of life reported, area cordoned off, search operation launched.
12:22 pm: WATCH Antigua: PNB Scam accused Mehul Choksi says, “all the allegations leveled by ED are false and baseless.” ‘
12:19 pm: Maratha reservation issue: Bombay High Court gives 15th November as the last date to the Maharashtra government to submit its complete report.
12:14 pm: J&K: 2 terrorists who were killed in an encounter that broke out between terrorists & security forces at Guloora area of Handwara in Kupwara, today have been identified as Furqan Rashid Lone & Liyaqat Ahmad Lone. Both of them were associated with, terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.
12:08 pm: Bihar: Four children die after drowning in a pond, in Munger’s Bhadora village, police present at the spot.
12:06 pm: Clash broke out between 2 groups at DDU Gorakhpur University, today. Police official says, ‘They had vandalised a car. We don’t know whose car it is as yet. We have dispersed the people & have also detained 1 person.’
11:53 am: Supreme Court transfers all petitions filed before various high courts to the Apex Court in Power NPA case. SC has asked RBI & all the concerned parties to maintain a status quo with regard to insolvency proceedings against power companies.RBI’s plea in SC to be heard in November.
11:44 am: BJP President Amit Shah offers prayers at Jaipur’s Moti Dungri Temple in Rajasthan.
11:41 am: A Bangladeshi national was arrested by Air India Duty Manager-Security at Kolkata international airport yesterday for possession of .32 bore ammunition along with 36 rounds; Case registered, investigation underway.
11:40 am: Telangana: TJ Reddy former-MLA from Sangareddy constituency was arrested yesterday for obtaining Indian passport & US visa in 2004 by submitting fabricated documents which were used for human trafficking. Case has been registered: B.Sumathi, DCP, North Zone, Hyderabad.
11:28 am: One cannot build a strong building on a weak foundation, similarly, if the children of the country are weak the progress of the country will also slow down: PM Narendra Modi during an interaction with ASHA, ANM & Anganwadi workers.
11:23 am: Mumbai: Fire broke out in a building, in Madhu Industrial Estate, Andheri East at 10 am today; 4 fire engines and 4 water tankers present at the spot, no casualties reported.
11:18 am: Maharashtra: According to Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Health Dept, 6 people have died due to swine flu in Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune in Sept. Till now total 20 ppl died & about 110 ppl tested positive of swine flu in the region,of which 19 deaths reported in past 2 months.
11:04 am: I would like to express my gratitude towards those doctors who are treating pregnant women without taking any fees: PM Narendra Modi during an interaction with ASHA, ANM & Anganwadi workers.
11:04 am: 2 mnths ago,I approached Delhi Commission for Women(DCW).Appeal to govt&court to complete all procedures&hang convicts soon:Asha Devi, mother of ’12 Delhi Gangrape victim on DCW issuing notice to Tihar jail authorities ovr delay in execution of convicts of ’12 Delhi Gangrape case.
10.45 am: Supreme Court orders demolition of illegal constructions in Kanth Enclave area in Faridabad, as it is a forest land.
10.30 am: Delhi’s Patiala House Court has fixed 17th September as the date to decide whether to take cognizance of Enforcement Directorate’s chargesheet in IRCTC scam case. ED had earlier filed it’s chargesheet against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav and others.
10.15 am: The terms Schedule Cast & Schedule Tribe are already in use in govt records but we are of the view that the word ‘Dalit’ should be used. Republican Party of India will approach SC to challenge the advisory directing against the use of the word ‘Dalit’: Union Min Ramdas Athawale
10.00 am: Petrol at Rs 88.26/litre (increase by Rs 0.14/litre) and diesel at Rs 77.47/litre (increase by Rs 0.15/litre) in Mumbai. Locals say, ‘Prices are increasing everyday. We appeal to the govt to reduce the prices. We will be less burdened if they do so.’
9.30 am: Mumbai: Indian Navy sailors rescued a man who had fallen into the sea off Marine Drive on 9th September. They brought the man to safety, administered CPR and later handed him over to the local police.
8.55 am: Delhi: Criminal injured in an encounter that broke out between police & the criminal in Jagat Puri, last night.
8.50 am: Jammu And Kashmir: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces at Guloora area of Handwara in Kupwara district, today. Search operation underway.
8.45 am: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has released its first list of 9 candidates for the Telangana Legislative Assembly elections. Mumtaz Khan to contest from Charminar, Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri from Yakutpura, Akbaruddin Owaisi from Chandrayangutta among others.
8.30 am: HIV/AIDS Act, 2017 has been implemented from Sept 10, 2018: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
8.15 am: Protests erupted in different places across Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) demanding an end to the exploitation of natural resources by Islamabad.
7.45 am: Kupwara: 2 terrorists killed in an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces at Guloora area of Handwara, today. Search operations underway.
7.20 am: Himachal Pradesh: Parents of 26 students who died after their school bus fell into a deep gorge in Kangra’s Nurpur on April 9, crawled at the office of District administration in Dharamshala as a mark of protest yesterday, demanding CBI inquiry into the incident.
7.00 am: The scheme has 2 parts. One is Health Insurance scheme under which medical expenses of beneficiaries up to Rs 5 lakh will be incurred by govt every yr. 2nd part is Health&Wellness Centre.We’ve received Rs 7 lakh for each wellness centre:Dr K C Dogra,Udhampur Chief Medical Officer
6.45 am: Udhampur: Total 32,634 families, 28,700 from rural & 3934 from urban areas of the district, have been registered as beneficiaries of Prime Minister’s ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme, till now.
6.30 am: Aligarh: Minor girl allegedly committed suicide by setting herself ablaze on Monday, two days after allegedly being raped by two persons on Friday. FIR registered against two persons on her father’s complaint, both arrested. Police investigation underway.
