News Alerts! Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Baramulla’s Sopore
8:08 am We didn’t wage ethnic war. Military action was not directed against Tamil community. It mustn’t be forgotten that reach of this terrorist org (LTTE)wasn’t confined to Sri Lanka but extended to India,where they assassinated Rajiv Gandhi: Sri Lanka ex-Pres M Rajapaksa Delhi
7:49 am The Supreme Court of Pakistan has rejected the appeal of federal government to restrain Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JUD) chief Hafiz Saeed from his social welfare activites: Pakistan media
7:41 am Madhya Pradesh: Two forest guards were shot at by members of a stone mining mafia in Gwalior’s Tighra police station limits late last night. Both the guards have been admitted to the hospital. Police have started the investigation.
7:20 am Petrol at Rs 81.00/litre (increase by Rs 0.13/litre) and diesel at Rs 73.08/litre (increase by Rs 0.11/litre) in Delhi. Petrol at Rs 88.39/litre (increase by Rs 0.13/litre) and diesel at Rs 77.58/litre (increase by Rs 0.11/litre) in Mumbai.
7:17 am Search operation continues in Jhajjar Kotli for the second day after terrorists, who were travelling in a truck, opened fire at a forest guard yesterday & fled the spot. The area has been cordoned off. Jammu And Kashmir
6:00 am Mumbai: Devotees throng Ganesha Idol at Lalbaughcha Raja on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi
