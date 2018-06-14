News Alert! Goa CM Manohar Parrikar lands in Mumbai from the US
18.35 pm Two terrorists attacked a CRPF personnel in Anantnag and snatched his rifle from him. They later fled the spot. The area has been cordoned off
18.00 pm All 4 accused in Bhima Koregaon violence sent to police remand by Pune Court.
17.25 pm India are 347/6 at stumps on Day 1 (Dhawan 107, Vijay 105) against Afghanistan
17.10 pm This is a disappointment for the people. The judge has given the right judgement. MLAs are with us if they wanted some profit they wouldn’t have been in opposition: TTV Dhinakaran on Madras HC verdict on 18 disqualified MLAs
17.00 pm India Women’s opener Smriti Mandhan signs up with Western Storm for 2018 season of England’s Kia Super League
16. 20 pm Goa CM Manohar Parrikar lands in Mumbai from the US
15.00 pm Terrorists abducted an Army Jawan, Aurangzeb from Pulwama district. He is a resident of Poonch. Police begin investigation in the matter.
14.12 PM UN report on Kashmir violates India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity: MEA
14. 08 PM India terms UN report on human rights violation in Kashmir ‘fallacious, tendentious and motivated’.
13.58 pm The senior-most judge after the chief justice will hear the matter afresh.
13.54 pm Chief Justice Indira Banerjee upholds Speaker’s order disqualifying the MLAs, while Justice M Sundar strikes it down.
13.50 pm Madras High Court delivers split verdict on the petitions challenging disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs loyal to sidelined leader TTV Dhinakaran. PTI
13.00 pm Merchant Vessel SSL KOLKATA caught fire last night; 11 out of 22 crew members rescued by Indian Coast Guard ship
12.35 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh.
12.35 pm: Kerala: 3 people dead, 8 people feared trapped in a landslide due to heavy rainfall, in Kozhikode’s Kattipara; Search and rescue operation underway. Kerala CM has directed chief secretary and district collectors for immediate action.
12.25 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds road show in Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai. He will shortly visit Bhilai Steel Plant and address a public meeting.
12.16 pm: Annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 4.43% (provisional) for May, 2018 (over May, 2017) as compared to 3.18% (provisional) for the previous month& 2.26% during the corresponding month of the previous year.
12.13 pm: PIL filed in Delhi High Court with the prayer that there is a constitutional crises in Delhi as the Delhi CM with his cabinet colleagues are unable to discharge their constitutional obligations and responsibilities. PIL seeks an urgent hearing on the matter.
12.07 pm: Jammu & Kashmir: Wreath-laying ceremony of Sep Shammi Singh, who had gone missing on 11 December, 2017 in Baramulla district.
11:45 am: Karnataka: Section of an under-construction bridge in Belagavi collapsed due to heavy rainfall in the region.
11:40 am: India Vs Afghanistan Test Match: At lunch, India 158 for no loss; Shikhar Dhawan scores 104 runs not out.
11.23 am: Maharashtra: Pune Police Cyber Cell filed another charge sheet in connection with Crypto-currency fraud case. No involvement of any celebrity has been found so far.
11.22 am: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb spoke to HM Rajnath Singh on flood situation due to heavy rainfall in the state and requested the Centre for immediate assistance from Army for rescue & evacuation operation. He also requested Home Minister to increase number of NDRF teams in the state.
11.15 am: Karnataka High Court grants conditional bail to Mohammed Nalapad Haris, who had assaulted a man at a cafe in Bengaluru’s UB City on February 17.
11.13 am: Supreme Court refuses to stay the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Mains Examination 2018, to be conducted on June 18.
10.50 am: Karnataka High Court grants conditional bail to Mohammed Nalapad Haris, who had assaulted a man at a cafe in Bengaluru’s UB City on February 17.
10.45 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, received by CM Raman Singh. PM will inaugurate the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Naya Raipur, later visit Bhilai Steel Plant and hold a public meeting in Bhilai.
10.30 am: Kerala: A 9-year-old girl dead, 10 people suspected to be missing due to heavy rain in Kozhikode and Kannur; Teams of National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Management team present in Kozhikode.
9.45 am: Bharatpur: Last rites ceremony of BSF Asst. Commander Jitendra Singh who lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Samba district yesterday.
9.40 am: 10 people died in Uttar Pradesh yesterday after thunderstorm lashed the region. (3 people died in Gonda, 1 in Faizabad & 6 in Sitapur), 28 injured.
9.36 am: Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists open fire at a joint check point of CRPF and Police near Pulwama’s Gangoo.
9.28 am: Jammu & Kashmir: Farmers in Udhampur’s Chaintal village adopted organic farming inspired by PM Modi’s talk on radio program ‘Mann ki Baat’. Farmer Bishan Dass, says,”We have started growing different types of vegetables without using fertilisers & pesticides and making profit.”
9.16 am: Rajasthan: Mortal remains of BSF Asst. Commander Jitendra Singh brought to his native village in Bharatpur. He lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Samba district yesterday.
9.15 am: “I will fully cooperate in the investigation,” says, self-styled godman Daati Maharaj, on rape case against him.
9.15 am: Test Match: India win toss, elect to bat against Afghanistan.
8.55 am: Mortal remains of BSF Sub-Inspector Rajnish Kumar brought to his native village in Etah. He lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Samba district yesterday.
7.45 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Chhattisgarh to dedicate the modernized & expanded Bhilai Steel Plant to the nation and address a public meeting in Bhilai.
7.22 am: Jammu & Kashmir: One army personnel dead and two terrorists killed during an ongoing operation in Bandipora’s Panar forest area.
6.45 am: Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi at 6:12 today.
6.25 am: Congress came up with slogan of ‘Gharibi Hatao’ but instead wiped out the poor.There are women who give birth to such leaders. Women should rather remain infertile than produce kids who are not ‘sanskari’ & who deform society: Guna BJP MLA Pannalal Shakya.
6.15 am: France National who came to India to visit religious places goes missing in Ajmer. Police investigation underway, search operation underway to find her.
6.00 am: Poonch: 8 out of 16 youths who were trained for free by Indian Army, got selected in Army recruitment exam in Udhampur.
