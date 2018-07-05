News Alerts! Delhi HC grants anticipatory bail to Shashi Tharoor in Sunanda Pushkar death case

10:01 am: Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi’s Patiala House Court grants anticipatory bail to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor will have to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh. He has been granted anticipatory bail by Delhi’s Patiala House Court.

9:57 am: Jammu & Kashmir: Some students of Sher-e-Kashmir University stay seated during the Indian national anthem at convocation ceremony.

Jammu & Kashmir: Some students of Sher-e-Kashmir University stay seated during the Indian national anthem at convocation ceremony (4.07.18) pic.twitter.com/9MFTdzVN1Z

9:49 am: Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Pune.

9:20 am: Jharkhand: Opposition parties call for shutdown across the state against state government’s Land Acquisition Bill; visuals from Ranchi.

9:19 am: Heavy rainfall lashes Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

9:15 am: Maharashtra: Traffic stopped on Mumbai-Goa highway following a landslide in Kemburli near Mahad due to heavy rain in the region, road clearing work underway.

8:31 am: Uttarakhand CM to review development work in 57 BJP assembly constituencies across Dehradun, Haridwar, Udhamsingh Nagar, Chamoli/Rudraprayag, Nainital, Pithoragarh/Champawat, Almora/Bageshwar, Pauri Garhwal & Uttarkashi/Tehri districts from July 7th-26th.

8:26 am: Heavy rain continues to lash Jammu & Kashmir’s Srinagar. AmarnathYatra is currently halted along both Baltal and Pahalgam routes due to heavy rainfall in the region.

7:55 am: Lucknow: Fire broke out at a cycle tyre godown in Kapoorthla area in the early morning hours; Fire was later doused

7:30 am: Sri Lankan Navy detained 12 fishermen from Rameshwaram along with two boats while they were fishing at Delft Island, early morning today.

7:23 am: India is engaged in talks and hope that at some point Maldives will take economic decision: Sources on Maldives work visa issue.

6:13 am: 2 unidentified, bike-borne assailants fired at him & he died on the spot. Reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. Further Investigation is underway: Devdas Sonawane, Senior Police Inspector on Pune-based businessman shot dead in Navi Mumbai’s Kamothe.

5:21 am: Police arrested three drug peddlers in #Tripura’s Khowai, yesterday. Some packets of brown sugar, Yaba tablets & one car seized from their possession.

5:14 am: Narla Bambal, a village in Jammu & Kashmir’s Rajouri district, received electricity connection & metalled road for the first time since Independence. Shahid Iqbal, DC Rajouri, said, ‘All the developmental works in these areas can now be done without any problem’.

4:25 am: USA: A person has climbed the Statue of Liberty’s base shortly after the arrests of several people who hung a banner calling for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, reports The Associated Press.

3:49 am: Himachal Pradesh: Indian Railways conducted a successful trial of Diesel-run coach between Heritage Museum & Shimla railway station. A railways official said, ‘This trial has been conducted nearly after 20 years, as there has been no train running after 1999 on this track’.